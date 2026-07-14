/Shah Rukh Khan gets relief as SC dismisses petition against Mannat expansion; what's the case

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have secured a win after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the renovation of their Bandra residence, Mannat. The court has reportedly cleared the actor to continue the approved construction work, including the addition of two new floors to the sea-facing property.

The Supreme Court rejects the appeal

According to Liv Law, the plea had sought to overturn the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the project, alleging that mandatory environmental norms and statutory approvals were not taken into consideration.

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The petitioner also alleged that prior approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) was required for the renovation.

However, during the hearing of the matter on Tuesday, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, refused to entertain the appeal.

"Once we have a doubt, we will not entertain your plea," the Bench said while hearing the appeal filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar against an earlier order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), as quoted by HT.

What's the case

The case grabbed attention after the petitioner had challenged the NGT's September 2025 decision, which upheld the CRZ clearance issued by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the renovation project.

During the hearings, lead counsel Shoeb Alam, representing the petitioner, argued that obtaining environmental clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment was essential since the project was reportedly valued at over ₹5 crore, and that the approvals issued did not adhere to environmental standards.

However, Bence said, "You are resurrecting a heritage building claim now." The Supreme Court also declined the plea to send the matter back to the NGT for fresh consideration.

The dispute originated after Daundkar challenged the January 2025 CRZ approval permitting the addition of the seventh and eighth floors to Mannat. The NGT had dismissed the challenge, noting that the original structure predated the CRZ notification of 1991 and that only two additional floors were being added after obtaining the necessary municipal approvals.