/Shah Rukh Khan buys two floors in Delhi's Panchsheel Park, shells out Rs 37 crore

Shah Rukh Khan has made a big investment in property in Delhi, and this one seems personal for him. The actor, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion, has now bought property in Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park. This is the same place where he had already owned two floors, but now, he has purchased the second and third floors as well, making him the sole owner of the property.

This is being seen as a momentous moment for Khan and his wife, Gauri, as this is said to be the house where they started their life after getting married and before shifting to Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes sole owner of Delhi home, shells out ₹37 crore

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Khan has now purchased two more floors of the building, where he already owns the basement and first floor. According to Moneycontrol, Khan shelled out approximately ₹37 crore for the two floors.

With this purchase, the actor has now become the sole owner of the entire property.

In 2024, SRK's son Aryan Khan bought 2 floors worth ₹37 crore in Delhi in the same building. As per a document accessed by the Economic Times, Aryan paid ₹2.64 crore in stamp duty for the property registered in May 2024.

Delhi holds a special place in both Khan and Gauri's hearts as this is the town where they come from and spent their lives before moving to Mumbai. Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Also read: PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar



Apart from this, they also own a 27,000 sq-ft heritage villa in Panchsheel Park, which he bought in 2001 for approximately ₹13 crore.

Panchsheel Park is one of the most sought-after residential areas of the National Capital where several who's who from different spectrums of society own property.

Apart from this, the Khan family also owns several properties across the world, from Dubai, London, the USA and other locations.

What is Khan currently doing on the work front?

On the work front, Khan will be next seen in the action film, King. The movie will mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

Apart from the father-daughter duo, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others in key roles.