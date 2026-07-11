/Alia Bhatt grooves at bestie Akansha Ranjan's pre-wedding ceremony, stuns in a purple saree | Watch

Alia Bhatt’s best friend and fellow actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is set to marry filmmaker Sharan Sharma on July 11. As the pre-wedding festivities commenced, theAlphastar made a striking appearance in a rich purple saree. Several videos from the event are circulating online, showing Bhatt grooving and stealing the show with her energetic performance at her best friend’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt grooves at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pre-wedding festivity

Alia Bhatt attended the pre-wedding ceremony of her close friend on Thursday (July 9). Making a stylish couture, the Alpha actress donned a rich purple saree. Beyond her stunning appearance, several videos from the festivities are now circulating on social media, showing Bhatt dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic wedding song “Maahi Ve” from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

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Later, she was joined by Akansha’s sister, Anushka Ranjan, and her husband, Aditya Seal. Videos of the trio grooving together and matching steps quickly went viral on social media, highlighting Bhatt’s infectious energy and her close bond with the Ranjan family.

What did Alia Bhatt wear at the festivity?

The pre-festivities held ahead of the upcoming wedding bring together close friends and family. During the celebration, Alia Bhatt stood out in a striking purple brocade saree.

She completed her look with minimal accessories, letting the rich colour of the ensemble take centre stage. She opted for her signature soft-glam makeup featuring dewy skin, subtle eyes, and natural, effortless loose waves.

About Akansha Ranjan and Sharan Sharma