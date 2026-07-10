/From Alia Bhatt to Sahher Bambba: Here’s the ultimate Bollywood festive style guide

Bollywood actresses continue to set style goals with stunning traditional outfits. From grand pre-wedding events to intimate celebrations, these divas never miss a chance to shine in ethnic wear. Here are 5 of the most gorgeous recent traditional looks by our favorite stars.
Bollywood's leading ladies never fail to serve major style inspiration, especially when it comes to traditional wear. Whether attending high-profile pre-wedding festivities or celebrating with close friends, these actresses know exactly how to make a statement in breathtaking ethnic ensembles. Here are 5 gorgeous traditional looks recently worn by our favorite divas:
Janhvi turned heads in a soft, dewy, and utterly regal, stunning, floral-embroidered lehenga set crafted by a renowned Indian fashion designer. The striking ensemble was anchored by a blouse with a flattering deep V-neckline. She accessorized with regal antique gold pieces, featuring statement earrings from AJewels and a distinctive, eye-catching Haathphool.
A vision of swan-like beauty and grace. Sahher opted for a pristine, elegant white outfit featuring a beautifully embellished net blouse. She tied the classic look together with a traditional, statement choker set that added the perfect touch of royalty.
Glowing in a golden and heavily detailed, Alia wore a breathtaking bespoke sun-kissed net lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate sequin embroidery and a handmade 'Kuran' lace border. It was paired with a sleeveless blouse showcasing a scallop-edged neckline and completed with a heavily embroidered net dupatta.
Vibrant, festive, and perfect for a daytime celebration, Ananya wore a colorful, embellished lehenga. The outfit featured intricate embroidery and mirror work, paired with a short-sleeved blouse that highlighted detailed craftsmanship in rich shades of gold and maroon. She perfectly contrasted the warm tones of her outfit with statement emerald and gold jewelry.
With A refreshing, youthful, and colorful take on ethnic wear, Khushi wore a custom sage green lehenga that featured intricate floral embroidery and a sheer dupatta with a delicate scalloped border. The outfit included a net blouse detailed with checkered thread embroidery, while the voluminous skirt was beautifully adorned with pink, yellow, and blue resham floral vines. She kept the styling chic and elegant, completing the ensemble with a beautiful layered necklace.