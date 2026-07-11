/Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: PM Modi sends wishes, Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude

Anshula Kapoor has finally tied the knot with her longtime beau, Rohan Thakkar, on July 6. As the whole of B-Town marked their presence at the wedding, Boney Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt congratulatory letter sent by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapoor expressed his gratitude and thanked him for sending warm wishes to his daughter and son-in-law.

PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, in a grand wedding ceremony at the luxury Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, Mumbai, on July 6. The celebration was attended by friends and family, with Arjun Kapoor walking his sister down the aisle. As the wedding festivities wrapped up, Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt letter from the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran producer posted the letter on his X and Instagram accounts and expressed his gratitude for the warm wishes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The letter read, "Shri Boney Kapoor Ji, As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commences the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026."

It further continued, "As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter every day and the bond between the two remain unbreakable. May they journey through life as true partners, accepting each other's imperfections and growing through each other's strengths. Once again, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the Kapoor family on this special and momentous occasion. Warm regards, Narendra Modi.”

Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude

Sharing the letter on social media, Kapoor extended his heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister of India. Describing himself as overwhelmed with gratitude and deeply touched by the Prime Minister’s kindness, the Mr India producer wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding."

Continuing with his saying and expressing gratitude for the warm wish, Kapoor's post read, "Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings, Sir."

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar