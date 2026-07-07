/Inside Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's wedding: Janhvi and Khushi lead rituals, Arjun Kapoor walks her down the aisle

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actors Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on Monday in Mumbai. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel.

Hours after marrying her long-time boyfriend, Anshula, who is an influencer, took to Instagram to share first photos of her wedding.

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She captioned the post, "06.07.2026. Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice."

The photos had the bride and groom beaming with joy. In one photo, . Her sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, stood by her during the ceremony.

Anshula’s late mother, Mona Kapoor’s framed photo was kept right next to the mandap, where the ceremony took place.

Arjun and Boney Kapoor walk the bride down the aisle

A video from the ceremony is doing the rounds of the internet which shows proud brother Arjun Kapoor walking his sister down the aisle. The duo are then joined by their father, Boney Kapoor, as the two take her to the mandap to her groom.

There are also clips from inside the wedding, shared by IANS, which show the couple also had a registered wedding after marrying according to Hindu customs.

Another clip featured Anshula's uncle, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, interacting with guests during the celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding

The wedding was attended by the Kapoor family, including Anshula’s cousins Sonam, Rhea, and Shanaya. Her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor played the doting bridesmaids.

Anshula's wedding celebrations began on June 21. The family also hosted a Mehndi ceremony the day before the wedding. Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to Anshula in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.