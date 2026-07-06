/Inside Anshula Kapoor mehendi function: Arjun Kapoor gives bride a tight hug, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor do bridesmaid duties

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter, influencer Anshula Kapoor, is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Rohan Thakkar on Monday, July 6. A day prior, the Kapoor family hosted an intimate Mehendi ceremony which had Anshula’s siblings, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor in attendance.

Not just the Kapoor family, the intimate, warm gathering also saw Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Orry and Varun Dhawan taking part in the celebrations.

Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi function

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had surprised Anshula with a mehendi ceremony. Pics from the pre-wedding festivities were shared by actor Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya and Orry.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared many pictures from his sister's pre-wedding functions, along with an emotional note. One of the photos showed Anshula tightly hugging her brother Arjun, while another had the entire Kapoor family posing together as the bride-to-be.

Arjun wrote an emotional note with the pictures, that read, "A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness…and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts."

Another picture also showed Anshula and her groom, Rohan, caught in a sweet, fun moment.

Another video from the celebration shows Karisma Kapoor chatting with Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor in conversation with Neetu Kapoor.

Arjun's friend and actor Varun Dhawan was also part of the wedding festivities.

Anshula thanked her sisters, Khushi and Janhvi, for organising the mehendi ceremony.

The ceremony also featured a surprise entry by groom-to-be Rohan Thakkar, who arrived dancing to the beats of the dhol.

Anshula's cousin Shanaya shared moments spent with her girl gang as she gorged on some pizza.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar

Talking about Anshula and Rohan, they first met through a dating app in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in March 2023. The couple got engaged in October 2025 after Rohan organised a dreamy proposal in New York during their vacation

Pre-wedding festivities began at the end of June and Anshula and Rohan will tie the knot on July 6.