/Inside Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations: Kapoor family kick off festivities, Shanaya Kapoor shares glimpses of the event

Producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Rohan Thakker. Ahead of the July 6 wedding, the Kapoor family kicked off celebration with a pre-wedding function which was attended by close family and friends including Anshula’s sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, brother Arujun Kapoor and cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

Shanaya took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses of the function and the happy moments with the bride-to-be.

Anshula Kapoor’s wedding

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Anshula's pre-wedding celebrations commenced on Sunday, June 21, with close family in attendance. Maheep Kapoor and her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, shared pictures from the festivities on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the celebrations. The photos show family members posing together and dressed in stunning traditional attire.

Sharing her post, Shanaya wrote, "We love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511," while Maheep captioned hers, "Shaadi begins Jai Mata Di, Anshula and Rohan."

Anshula looked stunning in a heavily embroidered gold lehenga as she smiled and posed with her cousins and siblings.

Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in July in New York in 2025. The couple made the joint announcement via an Instagram post.

They hosted an intimate function in Mumbai weeks later, which was attended by their close family members. Anshula shared a carousel of images featuring her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor.

The caption read, "02/10/2025. This wasn't just our Gor Dhana; it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been 'Always and Forever'- and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books; they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love... quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

"All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha," concluded Anshula Kapoor.