Anshula Kapoor makes her relationship Insta official with Rohan Thakkar - see pic

After all the rumours, Anshula Kapoor has finally made her relationship official with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. On Monday, Anshula, who is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle and made her relationship public with a beautiful picture of them together.



In the adorable snap, both of them are in the pool and are cutely gazing at each other. Sharing the picture, Anshula wrote in the caption, “366.” apparently hinting at their one-year anniversary.



As per the sources, Anshula and Rohan celebrated their one-year anniversary on the picturesque island, Maldives.



Check the post here:

Soon after Anshula shared the picture, her friends from the industry, sisters Janhvi and Khushi and other family members commented on the post.



Janhvi simply dropped the red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor called them, "Cuties."



Anshula has dropped a series of photos and videos on her Instagram stories as well. Sharing a selfie of her, Anshula wrote, “Last day in paradise.”



For the unversed, Anshula and Arjun are children of Boney Kapoor and his wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor who passed away in 2012.