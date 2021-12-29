Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 again; sisters Anshula, Rhea too affected

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula have tested positive for COVID-19. The siblings cousin, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband, filmmaker Karan Boolani too have contracted the virus.



Arjun, Anshula, Rhea and Karan are presently in isolation in their respective homes and are following all the precautions under the guidance of doctors. The news came on the day when Anshula was supposed to celebrate her birthday.



This is the second time that Arjun has got COVID-19. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020, but recovered without complications.



Rhea confirmed the news on her Instagram Story after several reports about her diagnosis surfaced on the internet."Yes I`m positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone`s private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It`s invasive and weird," Rhea confirmed in a statement posted on her IG Story.She further noted, "My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I`m still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you."

Arjun had earlier taken to Instagram to put up a heartwarming note wishing his sister on her birthday. He shared a video of themselves dancing to the beats of Badshah`s track `Jugnu`. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika too will reportedly undergo test. She too had earlier contracted the virus last year.

