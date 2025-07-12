/Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Was Kareena Kapoor attacked post incident? Ronit Roy reveals shocking details

The whole nation was shaken up when they woke up to the news that actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a burglar who snuck into his Bandra home in the wee hours on January 16 this year. The Bollywood actor was attacked with a knife by an unidentified man who stabbed him six times during a tussle. In a new revelation by actor Ronit Roy, whose security agency was later brought in to manage Saif's protection, he said shocking details in which he said that Kareena Kapoor was almost attacked.

Kareena Kapoor was attacked? Ronit Roy breaks the silence

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Ronit Roy has revealed that, "Saif was on his way home after being released from the hospital. There was a huge crowd, with media and onlookers everywhere. As Kareena was also heading home from the hospital, her car was slightly attacked, which frightened her".

"Because the media and public were so close, she got jostled a bit. She was understandably shaken and immediately asked me to bring Saif home myself. I went to get him, and by the time we returned, security had already set up with strong police support in place. Thankfully, things are under control now".

As for the security of the building, Ronit Roy said that he had identified several lapses and recommended improvements. Then it was followed by quick implantation to help in the security of the family be more tightened.

All about Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the wee hours of January 16 allegedly by Fakir during a burglary attempt. Khan was stabbed six times, and he had suffered deep injuries in his neck, left hand, and near his spine. Khan underwent multiple surgeries at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged on January 21.