/Ranveer Singh threat case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide; details inside

There's a major development in the ongoing case of threats targeting Ranveer Singh. According to reports, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against alleged gangster Harichandra alias Harry Boxer by the Mumbai Crime Branch, and he is also suspected to be an aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This step follows a threatening WhatsApp note sent to the Dhurandhar actor's manager. In the audio clip shared from an international number, the sender has identified himself as Harry Boxer and allegedly demands a ransom of ₹20 crore.

As per ANI, the voice note has been forwarded to authorities in Punjab and Haryana for verification, and the investigation is underway.

Warns Ranveer Singh of consequences

According to reports, the voice note warned the actor of severe consequences if the money demand was not met. The sender allegedly also included threats targeting people close to Singh.

Authorities believe the message was sent through a Virtual Private Network (VPN), and officials are working to find out whether the earlier extortion threat of ₹10 crore allegedly made by individuals linked to the Bishnoi network and the latest voice note are connected.

Security tightened for Singh

The security around Ranveer Singh has been made stricter following the threat, and an additional deployment outside his residence can be seen. The officials have already recorded the actor's manager's statement, and the evidence is currently being analysed.

Singh has not issued a public statement on the matter so far.

Part of a wider investigation

Ranveer Singh's threat case comes after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai. Authorities believe both incidents may be part of a broader plan. Several arrests have been made so far.

As per reports, actor Aayush Sharma has also received a threatening email in a separate but possibly related development.