/Ranveer Singh threat case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues LOC against Lawrence Bishnoi gang aide; details inside

There's a major development in the ongoing case of threats targeting Ranveer Singh. According to reports, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against alleged gangster Harichandra alias Harry Boxer by the Mumbai Crime Branch, and he is also suspected to be an aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
This step follows a threatening WhatsApp note sent to the Dhurandhar actor's manager. In the audio clip shared from an international number, the sender has identified himself as Harry Boxer and allegedly demands a ransom of ₹20 crore.
Also Read: Mumbai Police record Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's managers' statements; Crime scene recreated: Report
As per ANI, the voice note has been forwarded to authorities in Punjab and Haryana for verification, and the investigation is underway.
Warns Ranveer Singh of consequences
According to reports, the voice note warned the actor of severe consequences if the money demand was not met. The sender allegedly also included threats targeting people close to Singh.
Authorities believe the message was sent through a Virtual Private Network (VPN), and officials are working to find out whether the earlier extortion threat of ₹10 crore allegedly made by individuals linked to the Bishnoi network and the latest voice note are connected.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone step up security at Mumbai residence after receiving extortion threat
Trending Stories
Security tightened for Singh
The security around Ranveer Singh has been made stricter following the threat, and an additional deployment outside his residence can be seen. The officials have already recorded the actor's manager's statement, and the evidence is currently being analysed.
Singh has not issued a public statement on the matter so far.
Part of a wider investigation
Ranveer Singh's threat case comes after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai. Authorities believe both incidents may be part of a broader plan. Several arrests have been made so far.
As per reports, actor Aayush Sharma has also received a threatening email in a separate but possibly related development.
Currently, Ranveer Singh's case is being handled jointly by the Crime Branch and anti-extortion units, and the LOC issued against the suspect prevents him from fleeing the country.