/Rajesh Sharma insect bite: Actor discharged from hospital; expected to resume work soon

Actor Rajesh Sharma, who was hospitalised earlier this month following complications from an insect bite, has now been discharged and is recovering at home. The incident reportedly happened while he was filming Fauzi, starring Prabhas.

The news was confirmed by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari, who shared that the actor is back in Mumbai after receiving treatment.

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BN Tiwari on Rajesh Sharma's health

According to Tiwari, "He has recovered well and has already come back to Mumbai from Kolkata, where he was hospitalised. His sugar levels had shot up, leading to complications, but he is doing well now. He will also resume work in a few days," as quoted by India Today.

In another update to Bollywood Hungama, Tiwari added, "Rajesh Sharma ji recently got discharged. He is currently recuperating at his residence in Mumbai. He is also set to travel abroad in the days to come to shoot for a project."

What happened to Rajesh Sharma

The matter came to light after reports emerged that he had been bitten by an insect while shooting for Fauzi at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. As per a statement by actress Sudipta Chatterjee and filmmaker Agnidev Chatterjee, the incident occurred after a day's filming while the actor was conversing with local technicians in a densely vegetated area.

Although the bite seemed harmless at first, Sharma reportedly did not seek immediate medical help and proceeded to travel to Kolkata as planned. However, within a few hours, his condition began to worsen. He suffered intense pain in his right leg, developed a high fever, and was subsequently admitted to Manipal Hospital in Kolkata.

Akshay Kumar expresses concern

Soon after the news surfaced, Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Sharma in Bhooth Bangla, wrote on X, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery."