/Rajesh Sharma insect bite incident: Fauji makers deny on-set mishap

Indian actor Rajesh Sharma is currently under medical observation at a Kolkata hospital after suffering a leg injury caused by a venomous insect bite. Amid widespread reports claiming the incident occurred during the shoot of Prabhas’ upcoming filmFaujiat Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City, the makers of the film have now come forward and issued a clarification on the matter.

Fauji makers deny on-set incident

According to several reports, Rajesh Sharma was injured after being bitten by a venomous insect during the shoot of his upcoming project with Prabhas, titled Fauji. As the rumours sparked concern among fans and the audience, the makers have now issued a clarification.

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According to a report by Gulte, the Fauji team expressed confusion and a lack of awareness regarding the incident. They stated that the actor had wrapped up all of his scheduled portions nearly a week before the rumoured reports and had already returned home.

The makers further claim that they had no formal communication or initial information regarding the injury or medical incident that occurred on the set. It is also conveyed to the media that when they tried to contact the actor’s family members, there was no proper response.

Rajesh Sharma's health update

The Bhooth Bangla star was hospitalised in Kolkata on July 7, 2026, after a suspected bug or venomous spider bit him during a film shoot. As the incident escalated on social media, several celebrities showed their concern and sent their best wishes to the actor.

Recently, Sharma's family friend and actress Sudipa Chatterjee shared an update on the actor's health. She stated that "he's a little better now. It’s an unknown insect bite, and tests are being done, and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on, and in the last two days he has been much better.”

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