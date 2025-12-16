/Pearl Harbor director Michael Bay to make his Indian cinema debut with Anthony D’Souza and AR Rahman

Hollywood action icon Michael Bay is all set to make his debut in the Indian film industry. He will collaborate with Bhanushali Studios Limited for an upcoming project, which will be directed by Anthony D’Souza, who is known for Azhar and Blue. And guess what the music will be composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Bhanushali Studios shared a statement

Led by Vinod Bhanushali, the announcement was made from Bhanushali Studios Limited, which read, "Proclaimed filmmaker Michael Bay to creatively collaborate with Bhanushali Studios Limited for an Anthony D’Souza directorial with music by maestro A R Rahman."

The statement further says that the studio is joining hands with Bay, “Hollywood’s visionary storyteller, who has delivered some of the highest-grossing films such as Bad Boys, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, the Transformers franchise, and A Quiet Place franchise, among others.”

A high-octane project

Talking about his first-ever collaboration with an Indian studio, Michael Bay said, "It will be an exciting chance to mix Hollywood’s action style with the heart and emotion of Indian storytelling. Working with Rahman, Vinod, and Anthony is a chance to create a new kind of cinematic experience-one with power, rhythm, and incredible visuals."

Vinod Bhanushali, Chairman and Managing Director of Bhanushali Studios Limited, said the collaboration was a major step towards globally relevant storytelling. "Cinema is global, stories are universal, and collaborations like these remind us that scale has no borders. To create a film where Michael Bay’s kinetic mastery meets the poetic musical universe of A R Rahman is nothing short of a dream forged in ambition," he said.

Talking on the same, AR Rahman said, "When different worlds of cinema come together, it opens up a beautiful space for music. For me, composing is about finding the film’s soul and giving the score its own unique personality."