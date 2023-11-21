Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy: This one is for India
Vir Das won in the category for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing.
It’s a big win for Indian comedy and an even bigger one for standup comedian Vir Das who won the coveted International Emmy for Comedy at the International Emmy Awards 2023 on November 21. He shared the award with Derry Girls season 3.
Vir Das won in the category for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. This was Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau and Argentina’s El Encargado.
After taking home the Emmy, Vir Das issued a statement full of love of gratitude. He said, “I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das:Landing.”
He added, “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large.”
Vir Das posted a photo with his win for the night. Posting the picture on X, Vir Das wrote, "For India For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."
For India 🇮🇳 For Indian Comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour. pic.twitter.com/Jb1744aZiy— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023