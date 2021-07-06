Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda's '14 Phere' to release on this date

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer `14 Phere` has got a release date. The film will premiere on Ze5 on July 23.



Sharing the news on Instagram, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote, "Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hi hoga bawaal. Yeh #14Phere wali shaadi hogi bemisaal. Save the date, 23rd July only on Zee5."Along with it, she shared the official poster of the film.

In the poster, Vikrant and Kriti can be seen lovingly looking into each other`s eyes. Vikrant, too, shared the news on his Instagram handle.



'14 Phere' is directed by Devanshu Singh, who is best known for helming `Chintu Ka Birthday`.



The movie is being touted as a social comedy by the makers. Gauahar Khan is also a part of `14 Phere'.



The film will be Massey's second release in a span of a month. Earlier this month, Massey was seen in Netflix film 'Haseen Dillruba' which co-starred Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane along with Massey.