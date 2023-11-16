LIVE TV
Tiger 3 Day 4 box office: After massive opening, film records sharp dip in numbers

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 16, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Tiger 3 opened with Rs 44.50 on its opening day in India, across all languages but has failed to live up to its massive hype in the following days. 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest offing, Tiger 3, opened up to a good start but is now dulling down. The spy thriller from the Yash Raj Films’ banner recorded the biggest Diwali opening ever for a Salman Khan film, beating his previous best, Bharat but it is now failing to keep up the momentum. 

The film recorded a 25 percent drop in its collection on Day 4 aka November 15. The film was released on November 12, on Diwali. In four days, the film has made a total of Rs 169 crore in India. It will soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark but the numbers are much lesser when compared to the estimates it was showing after it registered a blockbuster opening. 

Tiger 3 box office collection

The latest Tiger film is the fifth installment of the YRF’s spy franchise but the third in the Tiger franchise. The latest film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and was one of the most anticipated films of the year. This is Salman Khan’s first film in 2023. Read WION's review of Tiger 3 here

Tiger 3 opened with Rs 44.50 on its opening day in India, across all languages. On Day 4, November 15, it saw a dip of nearly 25 percent and added Rs 22 crore to its total. 

Tiger 3 Plot

Tiger 3 follows the stories of Ek Tha Tiger and its next Tiger Zinda Hai. The film sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Its soundtrack is composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanuj Tiku. 

author

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

