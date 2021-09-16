Tabu, Ali Fazal to star in Vishal Bharadwaj's ‘Khufiya’ for Netflix

Video-sharing service Netflix has joined hands with ace Bollywood director Vishal Bhardwaj for his upcoming spy thriller, 'Khufiya'.



The film, starring Tabu and Ali Fazal, is inspired by true events and based on an espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan, statements by the video streaming service have confirmed.

'Khufiya' is the story of Krishna Mehra--a R&AW operative--who is on an assignment to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, struggling with her multi-faceted persona: of a spy and lover. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.



Sharing his excitement about the film, director-producer Vishal Bhardwaj said in a statement, "With 'Khufiya', my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts."

Tabu went on to add, "'Khufiya' is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it's a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!"



Pratiksha Rao, director of Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said in her statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the master of storytelling, Vishal Bhardwaj on Khufiya. His films are known to brilliantly showcase inherent conflicts between different characters and their worlds through moving stories, and we can't wait for our members to experience this through the incredible story of 'Khufiya'."