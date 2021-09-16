'Smallville' star Allison Mack enters prison to serve her time related to Nxivm cult crimes

Hollywood actress Allison Mack, best known for her work in 'Smallville', has officially started her prison sentence, reports have confirmed.



The actress entered prison two weeks before her prison sentence was scheduled to start, reportedly.



Allison was set to begin serving her sentence on September 29 but she arrived at California's Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on Monday, as reported by TMZ.

Another news website also confirmed the actress' attendance through the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

For the uninitiated, back in June, Allison was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 for her part in recruiting women to Keith Raniere's Nxivm cult.



In October of 2020, cult leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy.

In a statement released before her sentencing phase, Allison had apologized for her role in the cult's crimes, "I believed, whole-heartedly, that [Raniere's] mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself... this was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."



After her release, Allison will continue to remain on supervised release for another three years.