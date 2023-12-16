SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan rock the stage on Deewangi Deewangi

The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School concluded with a whole lot of Bollywood glamour as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and others joined Shah Rukh Khan in a dance to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from his film Om Shanti Om. Social media is buzzing with videos capturing the candid moments from the event.

The event showcased a blend of generations, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the emerging star Suhana Khan sharing the stage.

Crafted by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and featuring vocals by a range of talented playback singers, including Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, 'Deewangi Deewangi' serves as a lively tribute to the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry. With its infectious rhythm and engaging lyrics, the song encapsulates the very essence of Bollywood.