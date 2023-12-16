SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan rock the stage on Deewangi Deewangi
The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School concluded with a whole lot of Bollywood glamour as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and others joined Shah Rukh Khan in a dance to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from his film Om Shanti Om. Social media is buzzing with videos capturing the candid moments from the event.
You can see the video below:
#AmitabhBachchan, #AbhishekBachchan, #ShahRukhKhan, #Suhana, #AishwaryaRai, #KaranJohar and many celebrities dance to the tunes of 'Deewangi Deewangi' at the annual day function... Details for the cuteness of #AbRam dancing 🫢😍#Dunki #DunkiAdvanceBooking #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/E9SeQJwJiq— SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) December 15, 2023
The event showcased a blend of generations, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the emerging star Suhana Khan sharing the stage.
Crafted by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and featuring vocals by a range of talented playback singers, including Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, 'Deewangi Deewangi' serves as a lively tribute to the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry. With its infectious rhythm and engaging lyrics, the song encapsulates the very essence of Bollywood.
Its music video particularly, adorned with a constellation of stars, was a visual extravaganza. The song has become a go-to anthem for celebratory moments.