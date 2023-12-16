LIVE TV
ugc_banner

SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh Bachchan rock the stage on Deewangi Deewangi

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
main img

Social media is buzzing with videos capturing the candid moments from the event. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School concluded with a Bollywood extravaganza featuring Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and others dancing to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film Om Shanti Om, with Shah Rukh Khan. 

The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School concluded with a whole lot of Bollywood glamour as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and others joined Shah Rukh Khan in a dance to the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from his film Om Shanti Om. Social media is buzzing with videos capturing the candid moments from the event.

You can see the video below:

×

The event showcased a blend of generations, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and the emerging star Suhana Khan sharing the stage. 

trending now

Crafted by the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar and featuring vocals by a range of talented playback singers, including Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, 'Deewangi Deewangi' serves as a lively tribute to the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry. With its infectious rhythm and engaging lyrics, the song encapsulates the very essence of Bollywood. 

Its music video particularly, adorned with a constellation of stars, was a visual extravaganza. The song has become a go-to anthem for celebratory moments.

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all smiles in their 2023 Christmas Card

Kanye West calls out Nicki Minaj for refusing to clear 'New Body'

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan steps out together amid separation rumours

Topics