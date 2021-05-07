Shilpa Shetty's entire family, including her kids, test COVID-19 positive

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 07, 2021, 06:43 PM(IST)

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Photograph:( Twitter )

Shilpa has been quite an active social media user and she is continuously spreading awareness about COVID through her posts. 
 

Many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past. Joining the long list is Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty who shared a health update and revealed that almost her entire has been infected by the virus.

Shilpa Shetty is, however, negative for COVID-19.

On Friday, Shilpa took to her Instagram and posted a note reading, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They`ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor`s advice."

Shilpa also disclosed that two of her staff members too had tested positive. "Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God`s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative." 

"All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we`re grateful to the BMC & authorities for their help and response. Thank you all for your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether Covid positive or not... still stay positive, mentally," the note concluded.

In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Currently, India is facing the world's worst COVID-19 surge and many celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonu Sood Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and more are working hard to raise funds to help people in this pandemic. 

