'Urgent situation', International celebs pledge support for India amid COVID-19 crisis

India is facing the world's worst COVID-19 surge and international celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Richard Madden, Mindy Kaling, and Ellen Degeneres have pledged their support to help the country.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra initiated a fundraiser to help India amidst the second wave of Covid-19. The global star has been very active on social media and continuously, she is sharing information about the COVID-19 resources.

Posting a video on Instagram, the actress urged to donate in their capacity to help the needy. A worried Chopra in the video is heard saying, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

(Photograph:Twitter)