Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce campaign for raising funds for COVID-19

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief. The Indian skipper, while declaring the launch of his fundraiser drive, revealed that all donations will go to ACT Grants, who are attempting to take care of the issue of deficiency of oxygen supply. ACT Grants is additionally putting forth attempts to address the deficiency of medical staff and hospital beds while helping with increasing India's vaccination endeavours.

Virat Kohli pled to his fans and family to contribute towards the fundraiser. Despite the fact that Virat Kohli didn't reveal the amount that he and his wife donated, the pledge drive site said that the couple donated Rs 2 crore.

Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.



Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.



I urge you all to join our movement.



Let's all come together and help those around us in need of our support.

I urge you all to join our movement.

#InThisTogether

"Things have been very tough for India, as we fight the pandemic, and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this," Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma said in a video posted on their social media. "We are grateful to all the people who have been fighting for us day and night. Their dedication is appreciated.

"But, now, they need our support and we must stand by their side. So, Anushka and I have started a fundraiser on Ketto, with the funds going towards ACT Grants. And we request you all to join this initiative and donate. Every little bit makes a difference.'

The campaign, which will run for seven days, intends to raise Rs 7 crore for COVID-19 aid projects. At the hour of composing, the fundraiser by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has effectively raised more than Rs 2.5 crores not long after its launch.

This isn't the first run-through the force couple has met up to help in the nation's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma donated an undisclosed sum to the PM-CARES Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra.