Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are no more together? Latter drops a hint

As Raj Kundra prepares to enter the film world, he dropped a bomb while promoting his debut film. Raj Kundra is a successful businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband.

He sent the internet into shockwaves after he revealed that Shilpa and him had separated. Without mentioning a context, he wrote on X, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” While some wondered how this has happened, others think that this is nothing but just a marketing gimmick.

Internet reacts to Raj Kundra's post

While many think that this is purely for promotion's sake, Raj Kundra shared a screenshot of the same post on his Instagram. Many users of the photo-sharing app wrote that they were quite sad about this development if it meant that Shilpa and Raj were not together. We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023 × Meanwhile, Shilpa has not shared anything similar on her social media handles.

As for his film, Raj Kundra is set to make his Bollywood debut with a film titled UT69. Raj will be seen as the lead of the film which revolves around his jail time. Raj Kundra was arrested and put in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. This was in connection with a pornography-related case in July 2021. After spending about two months in jail, he got bail and was released.

To date, Raj denies any wrongdoing and says that he has been framed in the case. In the film, Raj will tell his side of the story. UT69 will be released in theatres on November 3.

