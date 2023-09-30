Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his star power with his latest release, Jawan, which released earlier this year. This action-packed thriller, which hit theatres on September 7, has shattered records, setting new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and more, Jawan has taken the world of cinema by storm. In the latest development, the film has overtaken SRK's own Pathaan.

Box office triumph

From the moment the curtains were raised on Jawan, it became evident that this film was destined for greatness. The movie's opening day witnessed a historic feat, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. It amassed a staggering Rs 129.06 crore ($15.5 million) worldwide.

On its 23rd day in theatres, the film raked in an impressive Rs 5.25 crore ($631,179), a slight dip from Thursday's earnings of Rs 5.97 crore ($717,741). However, this slight decline did little to dampen the film's overall success, bringing its total domestic collection to an astounding Rs 587.15 crore ($70.58 million).

But that's not all; Jawan has crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore mark ($120.2 million) worldwide.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performance, Jawan boasts an ensemble cast that includes South Indian sensations Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, as well as Deepika Padukone. Their combined star power has undoubtedly contributed to the film's monumental success.

Moreover, Jawan has not limited itself to the Hindi-speaking audience. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of the film have collectively earned an impressive Rs 58.82 crore, further broadening its reach and appeal.

Jawan has soared to become the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever worldwide, trailing only behind Dangal.

