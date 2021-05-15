Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' rakes in around Rs 4.4 crores on first day of release, gets 4.2 million streams online

Salman Khan's most awaited movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' finally released this Eid. The actor has promised his fans that he would surely entertain his fans this festival despite all the hurdles and he kept his word.



The movie released in theatres in all international markets and was available in pay per view platform in India owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As per reports, the movie hasn't performed well at the overseas box office and collected around ₹4.39 crore on its opening day overseas.

According to a BoxOfficeIndia report, the film made around $400000 in the Gulf market, and trade analyst Taran Adarsh states that in Australia the movie earned A$ 62,988 [₹ 35.71 lakhs], in NewZealand NZ$ 11,199 [₹ 5.90 lakhs] and even poorly in the USA raking in around $40k.



On the day of the release, Khan extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid and announced that the movie has broken the records and have been watched by more than 4.2 million viewers on the OTT platform.

"Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u"

Before the release of the movie, Khan had released a statement in which he issued an apology to the theatre owners and already stated that the box office collections of the movie would be terrible despite Eid.



"We will get the lowest numbers out of Radhe. We may not even cross Rs 10-15 crore. Whoever wants to be happy with the lowest number, can be. Some people will be happy with my highest numbers and some with my lowest. We will lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero, but we are still going ahead with (releasing) Radhe,” the actor had said earlier.



The film is available on pay-per-view service ZEEPlex, Zee5 and leading DTH operators.