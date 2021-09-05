Saira Banu discharged from hospital, doctor says she's not depressed: Report

Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu has been discharged from hospital and has now returned home, reports confirm.



Addressing news of depression, her doctor Nitin Gokhale has denied that Banu did not 'not' let doctors perform angiography following the death of her legendary actor husband, Dilip Kumar.

“Saira-ji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography. The angiography, as I told you last time, will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of her saying ‘no’ to it?” Dr Gokhale told the Times of India.



Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital last week in Mumbai. She was discharged on Sunday and is back home now.

Banu and late Dilip Kumar’s spokesperson and family friend Faisal Faaroqui tweeted on Sunday, “#SairaBanu ji is back home. Discharged from the hospital. Doing well. Resting. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated. 🙏”