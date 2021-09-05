Angelina Jolie expresses concerns over girls, women in Afghanistan

In a recent interview with a German newspaper, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has reportedly expressed concern about the state of women and girls in Afghanistan.



The 'Eternals' debutante, who is a special envoy to the UN's high commissioner for refugees, said that she doesn't think the incoming government in Afghanistan could go back to what the nation used to be 20 years ago.

Angelina Jolie went on to add, reportedly, she worries about the condition of women in Afghanistan.



"I'm thinking of all the women and girls who don't know now if they can go back to work or school. And I'm thinking of the young Afghans who are worried that they will lose their freedom," Jolie was quoted as saying.

Recently, the actress joined Instagram to share a heartfelt message on women in Afghanistan.