Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed romance was all fake, report says couple slept in separate bedrooms

We all know the famous romance of the late Princess Diana and her love interest Dodi Fayed. But reports now claim that all their 'love' and romance was fake!



Paparazzi was busy 24/7 when Diana, then 36, and Dodi, 42, spend some good days together and had some holidays and evenings out. This all happen after Diana famous she split from Prince Charles.



However, there have been new reports swirling around telling their romance was not real at all. A staff member who worked for Diana and Dodi have claimed the new thing saying he didn't saw any romance between them, the Daily Star reported.

They claimed that the princess’ shows of affection for Dodi were put on for the c­ameras. And they alleged Dodi even called her “ma’am” in private.

The shocking claims were made to journalist Paul McMullan, who was sent to cover the pair's holiday on the Italian Riviera in the summer of 1997. It came just weeks ­before they both died in a high-speed car crash in Paris.



It came as Diana and Dodi had been sailing the Mediterranean Sea onboard a 200ft yacht, owned by Dodi's dad Mohamed Al-Fayed. A member of the yacht's crew reportedly told McMullan: "They don't share the same bedroom, he calls her ma'am, is incredibly deferential and respectful.'

"But as soon as she goes outside to wave to the paps, she's bending over and kissing him and hugging him."

Before this, Paul also claimed that the couple were not in a relationship, speaking during the documentary Sex & Power, he said: "The truth was the opposite." Ans in 2017, Diana's private secretary Michael Gibbins claimed she was not in love with Dodi but was just spending summer on his yacht.