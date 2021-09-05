Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer ties knot with Mark Ronson

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson are now married.



Ronson revealed that he has married Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer in a romantic ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Grummer shared a monochrome picture with Grace, 35, and they both are beaming with joy on their wedding day.



“To my truest love … out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life,” he wrote in the caption of the picture.

“And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”



Daughter of Hollywood icon, Grace, looked spectacular in an elegant gown with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Mark was looking dapper in a pantsuit.

Gummer, who appeared with Greta Gerwig in 'Frances Ha' and had major roles on 'American Horror Story', was earlier married to musician Tay Strathairn, but the couple separated after just 42 days of marriage. While, Ronson was married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.