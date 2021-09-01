Veteran actor Saira Banu hospitalised, currently in ICU

Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu has recently been admitted to Mumbai`s Hinduja Hospital. She is reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalized three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

The 77-year-old star has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie `Junglee` opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like `Padosan` (1968), `Hera Pheri` (1976), `Diwana` (1967) and `Purab Aur Paschim` (1970). (ANI)