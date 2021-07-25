Prabhas' pays tribute to Amitabh Bachchan as 'Project K' begins

Prabhas next most anticipated movie tentatively titled 'Project K' is officially beginning!



The 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas started the work on Nag Ashwin directorial drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. On Saturday, both Prabhas and Mr Bachchan took Instagram to reveal that the schedule of the movie has kick-started.



By revealing, he clapped the clapperboard for Amitabh, Prabhas wrote, ''On this Guru Purnima, it is an honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! It now begins!" Prabhas dedicated this note to Mr Bachchan. The project marks Prabhas and Bachchan’s first project together.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is also a big fan of Prabhas work, "For the mahurat shot of Project K... what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Baahubali." Big B wrote.



The first movie schedule is shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.



Padukone too shared the same still and wrote, ''It’s Day 1 at Project-K & I’m absolutely thrilled for what’s coming ahead…''

Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggest Telugu film production company, will also mark its 50th-anniversary with the special venture and the movie will be a high budget multilingual film.



The movie which will release in five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada—but also in English, is slated to release worldwide in 2022.