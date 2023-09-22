Nayanthara is upset with Atlee for 'chopping' her role in Jawan, and making it a SRK-Deepika film

South Superstar Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The action drama received a roaring response from the audience and critics alike. However, a new report has emerged revealing that Nayanthara is not very thrilled with her Bollywood debut and is even upset with director Atlee.

In the film, the actress plays the role of a special agent, Narmada Rai, and the love interest of Khan's character.

Nayanthara scenes chopped in Jawan?

After her smashing debut, everyone was assuming that going forward Nayanthara would now be doing more Bollywood projects. However, the scene is totally different. An insider has told the Hindustan Times that Nayanthara is not even reading any scripts now. Even, she was very upset with Atlee for chopping her role in the film and getting sidelined by Deepika's character.

“She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s (Padukone) character was elevated and Nayantara’s part was significantly sidelined,” a source told HT.

In the film, Padukone played the cameo. Her performance as Aishwarya in the film has been widely praised by the audience.

The source added that Padukone's role may be mentioned as a special appearance, but her role in the film is not a cameo at all, “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film.''

''Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan,” the source added, “And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon.”

Nayanthara was absent from the film's promotional event. And even she was missing from the success bash of Jawan, hosted in Mumbai, India. However, the sources clarified that the star never goes to the film events.

“Nayanthara never goes to the films events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities.”

For the press meet, Nayanthara sent a recorded message addressing media friends and the love she has gotten from the audience for her performance in the film.

The entire star cast of the film, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, director Atlee, and others, attended the press conference.

''Namaste Mumbai, It’s an absolute honor to be addressing all of you. Even though I am not there in person, I want to send a big, big, big hug to my friends from the media and my dear fans. I truly wish I could be there with you all in Mumbai right now surrounded by the incredible people who have supported me throughout my journey. But today holds a special occasion for my family, and I wanted to spend this time together. I have been reading all your messages, and I have to say it is absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the world to me, and I’m extremely, extremely grateful for it. And of course, a big thank you to my lovely co-stars and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to play Narmada. It’s been a journey filled with laughter, challenges and growth.''

Jawan Box office

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine after the mega success of his action drama Jawan. Atlee's directorial has gotten outstanding responses at the box office and within three weeks, the film is set to cross the Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) mark at the domestic box office.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Jawan continues its GLORIOUS RUN, trends better than #Pathaan in *Week 2*… Will comfortably cruise past ₹ 500 cr mark in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr, Wed 8.60 cr. Total: ₹ 466.19 cr.''

