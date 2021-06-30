Mandira Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, passes away

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, host and actress Mandira Bedi's husband, died in the early hours of Wednesday. Kaushal, according to reports suffered a cardiac arrest around 4:30 am. He was 49.



Kaushal got married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi in 1999. The couple have two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.



"He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack," actor Rohit Roy told PTI.



Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama 'My Brother Nikhil', starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.



Onir paid tributes to Kaushal on Twitter.



"Gone too soon. We lost film maker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. "One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul," Onir wrote.

Tributes poured in from celebrities on social media as they expressed shock over the news.

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021 ×

Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara ❤️ … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj pic.twitter.com/gC6zYQdazo — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 30, 2021 ×

Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, 'Anthony Kaun Hai?', starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.