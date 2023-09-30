Karishma Tanna bags two nominations for Scoop at Busan Film Festival

Karishma Tanna, the multifaceted Indian actress, is once again in the spotlight, and this time it's not just for her talent but for her international recognition. She has achieved a remarkable feat by being the only Indian actress nominated for the prestigious Busan Film Festival this year, in not one but two categories, a testament to her exceptional acting prowess and dedication to her craft.

In a league filled with international luminaries, Karishma Tanna shines as a beacon of Indian talent, making her country proud on the global stage. The Busan Film Festival, also known as the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), is one of Asia's most esteemed film events, attracting the crème de la crème of the global cinema industry. Karishma's nominations for ‘Best Lead Actress’ and ‘Best Asian TV series’ come as a recognition of her outstanding work in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude for the recognition, Karishma Tanna said, "I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response Scoop has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project."

Karishma's recent show, Scoop, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. This gripping web series, available on Netflix, combines the allure of Mumbai's crime underbelly with exceptional direction, breathtaking cinematography, and a stellar cast. Karishma Tanna takes center stage, playing the role of Jagruti Pathak, a determined journalist on a quest for justice in a politically ruled nation.

Her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak is nothing short of remarkable. Her performance is gripping, nuanced, and utterly captivating. As the lead character in 'Scoop,' Karishma carries the weight of the narrative with grace and intensity, leaving a lasting impact on the viewers.

With a well-deserved nomination, we wish her all the best for her future endeavours!

