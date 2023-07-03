Exclusive| Scoop actress Inayat Sood slid into Hansal Mehta's DMs asking for work after watching Aligarh

As Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta signs a multi-year content partnership with Netflix after the success of his latest series Scoop, we delve deep into the sea of new-age storytelling styles that filmmakers are adopting to entertain audiences. With not one ‘hero’ to shoulder any particular story rather than several standalone characters that breathe life into it, WION spoke to actress Inayat Sood who is enjoying all the success courtesy of her powerful retelling of journalist Deepa Chandra who is mentored by Jagruti Pathak (the show’s central character) in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop.

Driven with ambition, Deepa Chandra highlights the dichotomy of being a crime reporter in a world that is full of lies, deceit, and greed. Scoop is inspired by real-life crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison and stars Karishma Tanna as crime reporter Jagruti Pathak. The series is set up as the first season of a franchise.

Here are the excerpts from our conversation:

WION: Scoop can easily be called one of the most-watched OTT shows this year. How does it feel to be a part of such a successful project?

Inayat Sood: I am super excited and grateful to have had this opportunity. I was introduced to the world of journalism and media through my college, and have always been interested in journalism. So when Deepa’s role came my way, I was more than happy to take this opportunity because journalism was something I wanted to pursue as a career alongside acting if not for acting.

WION: In the show, we see Deepa Chandra working as an assistant to Jagruti Pathak. How was it working with Karishma Tanna?

Inayat Sood: Karishma is a fabulous actor. All my days of shooting for Scoop have been a very enriching and learning experience. I learned a lot of different things from the entire cast and team. Karishma is super kind, sweet, and helpful. For Deepa, Jagruti was a role model but not the most encouraging mentor. For Inayat, Karishma is both! A role model and someone I can turn to for any sort of advice.

WION: We’re all aware of Hansal Mehta’s excellence on the screen. Anything you’d like to share from your working experience with him on the sets of Scoop?

Inayat Sood: Ever since I watched Hansal sir's film Aligarh in the theatre, I have wanted to work with him. I must admit, I shamelessly slid into his DMs multiple times on Instagram, asking if I could audition with him for any of his projects. This was way before my involvement in Scoop, so I highly doubt he ever saw those messages. However, it's still surreal to think, I had the opportunity to work with him. It feels like a dream come true, or as close as it can get to that. I feel privileged to work with such a phenomenal director. With Mukesh Chhabra casting, Hansal Mehta directing, and Netflix as the platform -- I couldn't possibly say no. Moreover, the story's significance made it a must-do for me.

WION: These days OTT projects have the potential of making or breaking someone's career. While signing up did you think Scoop would be this huge?

Inayat Sood: OTT has opened up opportunities for many new talents to make their way and have their own journey in the entertainment industry. I just put in my best efforts and left it to the audience to see how they reacted. For me, it's a delicate balance between quantity and quality. Building a diverse body of work is important to me, so I don't impose strict rules against pursuing opportunities.

I understand that the acting industry requires patience and perseverance. With OTT booming, the entertainment industry is embracing abundant storytelling platforms presenting both incredible opportunities and challenges. Unfortunately, some compelling narratives often go unheard or unseen. Nevertheless, I'm inspired by how filmmakers and writers are finding unique ways to share these stories, and I eagerly seek to be part of such projects. I guess my aim is to be involved in a variety of quality projects. Eventually, your work defines success in your career.

WION: What are your future plans? What other projects do you have in the pipeline?

Inayat Sood: I have been auditioning currently. Hopefully, there’s more to tell on that front, soon

Inayat Sood made her OTT debut with Hansal Mehta’s Scoop as Deepa Chandra. From a trainee journalist to someone who bargained her way around newsrooms, Inayat looked at ease while playing a ruthless and ambitious reporter. Hate her or like her, Inayat’s Deepa is a character that stays with you.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.