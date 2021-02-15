Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir and others get together for Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebrations; see pics

It was a full house as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others got together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s 74th birthday.

Karisma had earlier shared a picture with papa Randhir calling him her “Valentine” on Valentine’s Day yesterday.

His birthday cake also had ‘You are our Valentine, Happy Birthday Papa’ written on it.

A video from the bash also shows expecting parents Kareena and Saif walking in together. They were accompanied by son Taimur.

Another not so surprising guest included Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt. They were first pictured spending some time together on the special day before heading for the birthday celebrations.

Apart from Kareena-Saif and Alia-Ranbir, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar and others attended the birthday celebrations.