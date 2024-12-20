New Delhi

Trust moms to be the biggest cheerleaders for their children. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood but also a mom who just got excited seeing her children perform on stage. On Thursday, Kareena and Saif sat in the audience and cheered excitedly as their sons, Taimur and Jeh performed on stage during their school's annual function.

Kareena was seen cheering from the crowd as Taimur performed on stage. The proud mom couldn’t contain her excitement and recorded her son’s performance and waved at him.

In one viral video, Kareena Kapoor could be seen recording Taimur’s performance from the crowd as he danced on stage. She clapped for Taimur and even waved at him from the audience. Have a look here:

kareena doing everything to make taimur see how proud she is of him in the crowd

The annual day festivities brought together Bollywood’s biggest stars who came as parents and cheered for their children as they performed on stage.

Videos from the event quickly surfaced online, showing doting parents like Aishwarya-Abhishek, Shah Rukh, and Kareena capturing their children’s performances on their phones. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Genelia DSouza and Riteish Deshmukh also attended the function.

Another photo from the event that has been going viral has former flames Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor captured in one frame.

A paparazzo Instagram handle shared pictures of Kareena sitting diagonally in a row ahead of Shahid at the event. Kareena was seated next to her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid sat next to his wife Mira Rajput in a row right behind Kareena.

The moment also reignited nostalgia among fans of Jab We Met, the iconic romantic film featuring Shahid and Kareena as the beloved Geet and Aditya. A fan gushed, “They will always be the perfect Geet and Aditya!" Another joked, “Geet and Aditya are now watching their kids from different partners. Iconic!"

Shahid and Kareena dated for a few years in the early 2000s and broke up in 2007. Kareena began dating now-husband Saif, whom she married in 2012. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid and Kareena also shared screen space in several films, from Fida to Jab We Met to Udta Punjab (they did not have any scenes together in the film).