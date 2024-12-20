New Delhi

Every time Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor cross paths in public, they create headlines. This time around, the former couple were present for their respective children's annual function in Mumbai on Monday. Shahid and Kareena were captured in one frame, seated in consecutive rows with their spouses, but that didn't stop fans from commenting on the viral images on social media.

A paparazzo Instagram handle shared pictures of Kareena sitting diagonally in a row ahead of Shahid at the event. Kareena was seated next to her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid sat next to his wife Mira Rajput in a row right behind Kareena.

While Shahid wore a white T-shirt and blue denim over it, Kareena chose a rust top for the occasion. They were not seen acknowledging each other in the photos or any video.

They smiled, though not at each other, but at their kids performing on the stage in front.

In another video doing the rounds, Kareena is seen hooting for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's performance on stage and waving excitedly at her younger son Jeh during his performance. She was also seen capturing the special moments on her smartphone camera, along with her BFF and filmmaker Karan Johar, sitting next to her.

Interestingly, their kids – Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan's Taimur and Jeh, and Karan's Yash and Roohi – are in the same class.

Shahid's daughter, Misha Kapoor, is also in the same school.

The school's annual event had a starry lineup in the audience. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan attended the event to cheer for the family's youngest member AbRam Khan. AbRam performed on stage with Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who also attended the event with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Genelia D'Souza and their husband, Riteish Deshmukh, were also spotted.

About Shahid and Kareena

Shahid and Kareena dated for a few years in the early 2000s and broke up in 2007. Kareena began dating now-husband Saif, whom she married in 2012. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid and Kareena also shared screen space in several films, from Fida to Jab We Met to Udta Punjab (they did not have any scenes together in the film).

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again. Shahid will star in Deva and Vishal Bhardwaj's next.