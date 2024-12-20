New Delhi, India

On Thursday (Dec 20), Bollywood stars were out on parents' duty. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in the city to attend their kids' annual school function.

Several photos and videos from the star-studded spectacle have taken the internet by storm. However, the one clip that has garnered a lot of attention online is of stars grooving to the song ''Deewangi Deewangi'' from SRK's film Om Shanti Om.

In a video shared widely on social media, Khan can be seen dancing with the other school students. Abhishek and Aishwarya were also seen grooving in the crowd, apparently after the annual function had wrapped up.

Khan was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan and little AbRam, who were spotted dancing in the crowd. Aish's daughter Aaradhya was also seen dancing on the stage.

At this year's annual event, Aaradhya and AbRam were part of the same play. Several photos and videos of their Christmas-themed play have been circulating online.

A clip showed proud dad SRK recording the performance of his younger son. Khan attended the event with his daughter Suhana and wife Gauri Khan. Meanwhile, Aish and Abhishek were seen cheering for their daughter as they watched Aaradhya's performance with big smiles on their faces. Aaradhya's grandpa, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, was seated with Aish and Abhishek as he watched her perform.

It was a night full of stars, as many Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Kareena, Saif, Riteish came to watch their kids' performances. Several videos from the event are circulating across social media platforms.