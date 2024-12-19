New Delhi, India

The Bachchan's are here! Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have made an appearance together on Thursday (Dec 19). The couple showed up together for their daughter Aaradhya's annual function in Mumbai. In addition to this, the couple were joined by Amitabh Bachchan.

For a while now, the rumours of the trouble in Bachchan's paradise have been dominating the headlines. However, there has been no confirmation.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh at Aaradhya's annual function

On Friday, Aishwarya and Abhishek were accompanied by Aaradhya's grandfather. The trio made the entry at the venue together.

For the event, the couple twinned in black outfits. The Mohabbatain actress was wearing a black suit with a dupatta that had flower embroidery. Meanwhile, Abhishek was dressed in a black hoodie with matching loose pants.

Big B, like always, was looking dapper in a sea-green coat with black pants. Several photos and videos of them interacting with other people as they walked inside the school as Aishwarya and Abhishek escorted Amitabh went viral.

Apart from Bachchan, several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, stepped in to support their children on the big day.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

This is not the first appearance of the couple together since divorce rumours started. Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek attended a party in Mumbai with Aish's mother, Vrinda Rai. At the event, the couple were seen happily posing with each other.

However, Amitabh indirectly addressed these divorce rumours last month with a lengthy note, questioning the fake news spreading across social media.

In a cryptic note, the Piku actor wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me."

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007.