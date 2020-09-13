Kangana Ranaut after meeting Maharashtra Governor:'He listened to me like his own daughter'

Actor Kangana Ranaut is nowadays having a bitter fight with Shiv Sena leaders over her comments on social media. Her opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput case and her controversial comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) have not gone down well with the Maharashtar government and she has also reacted stronfgly to BMC's demolition of her Mumbai office.



Amidst the ongoing fight, on Sunday, the actor along with her sister Rangoli Chandel went to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken



Following the meeting, which lasted for 45 minutes, Ranaut told a news agency, "I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens, including young girls, in the system is restored. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter,"

#WATCH I met Governor Koshyari & told him about unjust treatment I've received. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter: Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/aZRohVVUhi — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020 ×

The actor has criticised Maharashtra government and especially, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the BMC demolished her Mumbai's Pali Hill office.

Also read: It's entirely my loss: Kangana Ranaut responds to cinematographer PC Sreeram's tweet

A few days back, the 33-year-old actor was given Y+ security by the central government, after she received death threats from Shiv Sena leaders.

