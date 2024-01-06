Javed Akhtar warns audience against films like Animal; calls its box office success 'dangerous'

Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar sparked discussions at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad with his candid critique of contemporary cinema. In a speech, Akhtar addressed the themes and audience reception of modern films and songs, emphasising the responsibility shared by both filmmakers and audiences in shaping the industry landscape.

During his address, Akhtar touched upon recent films without directly naming them, raising concerns about the content that achieves widespread success. His remarks referenced a controversial scene, alluding to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. "If a film glorifies demeaning actions like a man asking a woman to lick his shoe or justifies violence against women, and still becomes a blockbuster, that's a dangerous trend," Akhtar said while highlighting the potential influence of such narratives on societal norms.

The veteran artist also delved into a retrospective analysis, citing the infamous song "Choli Ke Peeche" from the '90s film Khal Nayak, penned by Anand Bakshi. He pointed out that controversies surrounding the song's lyrics didn't obstruct its immense popularity.

"The issue isn't merely the content of the song itself, but rather the massive support and acclaim it received from millions of viewers," Akhtar explained while addressing the broader societal implications of audience preferences.

Also read: Cameron Diaz says she never met sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite being named in court records

Furthermore, Akhtar highlighted the pivotal role of the audience in determining the kind of films and music that attain success. He underscored the audience's shared responsibility in shaping the industry's creative direction. "More than the filmmakers, today's audience bears the responsibility. Your choices influence the films produced; your acceptance or rejection of content dictates industry standards," Akhtar asserted.