Cameron Diaz says she never met sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite being named in court records

Actress Cameron Diaz vehemently denies any connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, addressing recent claims that surfaced alongside a slew of unsealed court documents related to the late convict's case. For those unaware, Diaz's name emerged among a list of Hollywood celebrities linked to Epstein, a roster that also included Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell.

In a statement to ET, Diaz's representative clarified her stance, affirming that the actress had never crossed paths with Epstein nor had any dealings or encounters with him whatsoever. The representative staunchly stated, "Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her."

The mention of Diaz in connection with Epstein stemmed from a deposition by accuser Johanna Sjoberg during a 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. In the lawsuit, Sjoberg had recounted Epstein boasting about associations with high-profile figures like Diaz, despite never having personally met them. Sjoberg emphasised that Epstein's claims were merely attempts at name-dropping during phone conversations.

The unsealing of over 130 additional court files on Friday, part of a lawsuit concerning Epstein, shed further light on his history of sexual abuse involving underage girls and interactions with celebrities. Among the unveiled documents were excerpts from testimonies of Epstein's associates, copies of received phone messages — including one from Harvey Weinstein — and legal memos analysing potential trial witnesses.

These records are linked to a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend, who has been accused of aiding Epstein in the recruitment of underage victims.