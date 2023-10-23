I’ll always have your back! Arjun Kapoor pens down heartfelt post for Malaika Arora on her 50th b'day

Malaika Arora turned 50 today (Oct 23). On the big day, her beau, Arjun Kapoor, extended the loveliest wish one could ever imagine.

The actor wishes his girlfriend a sweet picture and a heartwarming caption that will definitely make you go aww! Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun, who never shies away from showing his love to Malaika, shared a photo apparently from some party.

In the photo, the Ishaqzaade actor, who is in a party mood, is holding her love from the back. Malaika, on the other hand, is smiling sweetly.

In the caption, Arjun promised to be on the Malaika's side no matter what. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Baby !!! (red heart emoticon) This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) × Reacting to the post, Malaika wrote, ''Love u.''



In recent weeks, reports of Arjun and Malaika's breakup have been all over the internet, especially after Malaika's cryptic social post. However, with this post, Arjun has indirectly quashed all the rumours.

Warm birthday wishes have been continuously pouring in for the birthday girl, Malaika. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a deep bond with the model-turned-actress, shared a bunch of rare photos symbolizing their deep bond.

Kareena shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories. In one throwback photo, Kareena and Malaika are playfully pulling out someone's boot. In the next picture, Malaika is sweetly posing.

The third photo shows Kareena and Arora randomly posing. Sharing the photos, Malaika wrote,'' These three pictures symbolise our love for each other, our sisterhood bond, and of course our love for Joothaas (shoes)…Love you Malla. Happy Birthday gorgeous.''