Heartbroken Mandira Bedi shares photos with deceased husband Raj Kaushal

After what must have been a tough few days for her and the family, Mandira Bedi takes to Instagram to share a few snaps of her with late husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal. The pictures seem to be from their happier times together and taken at a private outing. While the couple is all smiles in these photographs, Bedi has captioned it with a broken heart emoji.

Raj Kaushal, who has produced films like ‘My Brother… Nikhil’ and directed noteworthy movies like ‘Shaadi Ka Laddoo’ and ‘Anthony Kaun Hai’, among others, passed away on Wednesday owing to a massive heart attack. Kaushal is survived by his wife and two children: son Vir and daughter Tara.

The actress-turned-celebrity host performed the last rites in the company of her supportive friends Ashish Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Vishal Dadlani, Hansal Mehta, among others. Bedi has since deleted her Instagram display picture.

Talking to an entertainment portal, the couple’s musician friend Sulaiman Merchant – of the Salim-Sulaiman duo – shared that Kaushal complained of uneasiness the night before his passing and had taken a pill for the same. He was quoted as saying, “Time rolled by into the night, and around 4 am, Raj felt more uneasy. Raj told Mandira that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira acted swiftly and called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Mandira and Ashish put him in the car but he was losing consciousness. I think they drove off, taking him to the Lilavati Hospital if I’m not wrong. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, it was too late (sic).”