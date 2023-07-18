Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K is out and fans can't keep calm

The makers of Project K have released the first look of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone from the film. The release of the poster was delayed and the fans caught the first glimpse late Monday night. With excitement building, Twitter users are now demanding the makers release Prabhas' look as well. A video of Project K’s poster being displayed on a billboard in New York is also going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone's look from Project K

In the poster, Deepika is seen in an intense look. “In her eyes, she carries the hope of a new world,” reads the caption. This is Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K. Earlier, on her birthday, the makers released a poster too, but the actress' face was not visible. It is reported in the past that the exclusive footage of Prabhas-Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's film Project K will be released at the San Diego Comic-Con International event in California. This event, which starts on 20 July, will run till Sunday 23 July.

In her eyes she carries the hope of a new world _ @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK pic.twitter.com/RUt9T1MAyZ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2023 ×

What is Project K?

Project K is the working title for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming Indian epic science fiction film. It is written and directed by the National Award winner himself. Project K is produced by C. Ashwani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. Featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in lead roles, Project K is Nag Ashwin’s most ambitious film, and it deals with a modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god. He is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.