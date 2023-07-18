Taapsee Pannu has a fun response to fan asking when she'll marry: I'm not pregnant

Taapsee Pannu rarely makes news for her personal life as she closely guards it from social media. As she did a rare Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she let her fans get to know her a little more. Among other things that fans asked the actress, one fan enquired when she plans to get married. True to her style, Taapsee gave a witty answer and stunned all. She said, “I am not pregnant as yet.”

"Shaadi kab karoge (when will you get married),” is what a fan asked her on Instagram. She replied, "So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know." She then broke into a fit of laughter. Taapsee Pannu is dating Mathias Boe Taapsee Pannu is in a relationship with badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe for several years. When not working, she spends time with Mathias and her sister Shagun Pannu.

Taapsee recently returned from a vacation with Mathias. She admitted that she is probably holidaying much more than she is working. Taapsee Pannu's films to watch out for Taapsee had a busy year in 2022. She had six film releases last year including Looop Lapeta, Mishan Impossible, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka and Blurr. She has now paired up with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki that is expected to release this December.

Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline. She is currently busy filming for her next Tamil movie, Alien.

