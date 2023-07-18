New Bollywood jodi? Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together; fans can't get enough

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted enjoying their time together at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal and fans couldn't contain their excitement at this new Bollywood jodi. The rumoured couple is currently on a vacation but have stayed tight-lipped about their budding romance while hawk-eyed fans are working in double shifts to share pictures of the two from the European country.

A fan account shared the new viral picture in which Aditya is having a conversation with Ananya, who is seen smiling and looking into his eyes. Aditya was seen wearing a blue shirt, while Ananya sported a short white dress that she’s paired with a pink shrug. What the internet thinks of this new pair Soon after the picture surfaced online, fans started congratulating the couple and showered blessings and love to the couple. One user wrote, “Ananya is so much in love just look at her.”

Another wrote, “The eyes Chico the eyes. The eyes never lie.”

Aditya and Ananya’s fans first found out that they were together as they made separate Instagram posts about attending a rock concert in Spain.

They shared pictures and videos from the Arctic Monkeys' concert in Spain. A few days later, pictures of them cuddling by a riverside made the netizens sure of their spying skills.

Ananya and Aditya's romance blossomed at a party Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were spotted together at a Diwali party last year. They were later seen together at other film parties and dinner outings. Karan Johar was the first one to spread the rumour when he asked Ananya about Aditya on Koffee With Karan. He talked about spotting them together at a party.

They also walked a fashion runway together. Ananya and Aditya's upcoming films On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and a web show Call Me Bae.

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in The Night Manager and a crime thriller film Gumraah. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's film titled Metro… In Dino.

